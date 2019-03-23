A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, June went to her eternal home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was 91 years old. A resident of Greenwell Springs and a Lifetime Member of The Order of the Eastern Star. June loved reading, spending time with her family and friends, especially her Newcomers, Encore, and Widows Groups. She leaves behind to cherish her memories two sons, Robert Michael Hale and wife Marilyn, Steven M. Hale and wife Patricia; daughter, Barbara Edginton and husband Richard; eight grandchildren, Trisha, Stephanie, Alexandria, Nicholas, Ryan, Patrick, Kellie, Jeremy; twelve great grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A Gathering will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Central on Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 4 pm until Celebration of Life Service at 6 pm. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert Madison Hale; her parents, Bill and Alverta; her brother, William "Billy" C. Byrd; one grandson, Johnny and one great grandson, Jordan. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019