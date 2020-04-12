Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Hebert Crutti. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June Hebert Crutti, a long time resident of Baton Rouge and native of Plaquemine passed peacefully April 11, 2020 at the age of 92 at the Butterfly Wing of Baton Rouge General Hospital. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years ,J P "Buddy" Crutti. June loved gardening, and her home and yard were a showcase because of her green thumb. There was always a well-loved dog or cat in her home. She loved cooking, playing bridge with friends, and volunteering at her church, St Jean Vianney. She and Buddy travelled all over America with their travel trailer, making many friends along the way. June was known for her excellent cooking and her love for trying a new recipes. June is survived by her two sons Griffon Crutti (Pam) of Geismar, Kurt Crutti (Jill),of Baton Rouge, along with three grandchildren, Michael, Holden and Carter. Preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Grace Hebert, brothers, Colvin and Warren Hebert,Jr, Sister, Grace Hebert Coinment. We would like to thank Hospice of Baton Rouge for their compassionate care and Kim Abbott, Nurse Practitioner at OLOL of Prairieville for excellent care of June. We would also like to thank her loving caregiver Ashley Dew. June will be greatly missed and we will treasure our memories of June. We are lifted by God's grace and peace as June now enjoys eternal life in heaven. Private graveside service to be held at Resthaven .We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Hospice of Baton Rouge, 9063 Siegen Lane, Suite A, 70810. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020

