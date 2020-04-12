The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Resources
More Obituaries for June Crutti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Hebert Crutti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Hebert Crutti Obituary
June Hebert Crutti, a long time resident of Baton Rouge and native of Plaquemine passed peacefully April 11, 2020 at the age of 92 at the Butterfly Wing of Baton Rouge General Hospital. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years ,J P "Buddy" Crutti. June loved gardening, and her home and yard were a showcase because of her green thumb. There was always a well-loved dog or cat in her home. She loved cooking, playing bridge with friends, and volunteering at her church, St Jean Vianney. She and Buddy travelled all over America with their travel trailer, making many friends along the way. June was known for her excellent cooking and her love for trying a new recipes. June is survived by her two sons Griffon Crutti (Pam) of Geismar, Kurt Crutti (Jill),of Baton Rouge, along with three grandchildren, Michael, Holden and Carter. Preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Grace Hebert, brothers, Colvin and Warren Hebert,Jr, Sister, Grace Hebert Coinment. We would like to thank Hospice of Baton Rouge for their compassionate care and Kim Abbott, Nurse Practitioner at OLOL of Prairieville for excellent care of June. We would also like to thank her loving caregiver Ashley Dew. June will be greatly missed and we will treasure our memories of June. We are lifted by God's grace and peace as June now enjoys eternal life in heaven. Private graveside service to be held at Resthaven .We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Hospice of Baton Rouge, 9063 Siegen Lane, Suite A, 70810.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now