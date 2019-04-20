June Landry was a resident of Long Beach, CA. She was 84. She passed away Friday, April 12th at her residence in Georgetown, TX after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home – Plaquemine on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and again Tuesday morning from 10:00am until 11:00am. Funeral service will be held at Wilbert Funeral Home at 11:00am conducted by Jim McCartney. Interment will follow in Grace Memorial Park. She is survived by 3 sons: Frank Landry Jr.; Keith Landry & Rodney Landry; 1 granddaughter: Ashleigh Landry. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Frank Landry Sr.; 3 sisters: Louanne Fogelstrom; Winnifred Larney & Donna Lemoine; 1 brother: Keith Wood. June was a devoted mother who gave selflessly of herself to the care of her children especially Rodney's special needs for over 50 years. In her journey with Rodney, she became affiliated with multiple special needs organizations and met many lifelong friends. She will be greatly missed. Internet: Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
