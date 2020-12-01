June LaNez Jones Dow, a native of Gallman, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age of 88. She will forever be remembered by her daughter, Lisa Dow Posey and husband Jerry; five grandchildren Shane Dow and wife Layla, Helen Henderson Volpe, Reid Henderson, Jeffrey Baisden-Dow and wife Terri, and Johnny Dow; ten treasured great-grandchildren, Tarra, Julie, Wyatt, Pauly, Abigail, Alyssa, Madison, Ian, Barret, and Bryson; her brother, James Ervin and his wife Carlene; sister-in-law, Diane Dow Clopton; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Shelton Dow, Jr.; son, Bruce Dow; her parents, Inez Ervin and Otto Jones; and brother, Hugh Ervin and wife Sara "Sadie" Ervin. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. She retired from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service after many years of faithful services. She adored her family and always greeted them with a full plate and unconditional love. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the amazing neighbors who loved and cared for her like family, especially her honorary family, the Bourgeois'. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, which blessed her with her loving children, at P.O. Box 4196, Monroe LA 71211 or at www.lbch.org.
