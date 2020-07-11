June Marie Cooper Sumrall, a longtime resident of Covington and Mandeville, passed away at her beloved Mother's house in Mandeville at 6:01 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born on June 1, 1950, and had just celebrated her 70th birthday. June is preceded in death by her parents, Roy L. Cooper of Covington and Flora L. Cooper of Mandeville. She is survived by her only child, Paul L Sumrall, Jr., his wife, Lisa, and June's only grandchild, Caleb, whom she loved and adored, all from Stillwater, Oklahoma. June is also survived by her siblings Ethel Jenkins of Mandeville, Roy Cooper, Jr., and his wife, Jody, of Covington, Judith (Judy) Faust of Austin, TX, and Royanne Cooper of Nashville, TN. In addition, she is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and their children, who were all loved by June and an important part of her life. She will be missed, but never forgotten. There will be no funeral services at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store