1/2
June Olander Pearce
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Olander Pearce was born, December 17, 1922 and raised in Waukon, Iowa. She was a pillar in the Baton Rouge community, a Girl Scout leader, member of the Bayou Belles, President of the Baton Rouge Ballet and an original "Rosie the Riveter." Being a patriot, she was called to help the WWII efforts and was hired as a riveter on the B17 aircraft. She was a fabulous dancer and taught many people ballroom dancing. June believed "travelling is the best education" and visited every continent. June is survived by her two daughters, Shelley Pearce Minchew and Janelle Pearce Parker, six grandchildren, Keitha Walters, Lacey Flynn, Kenley LeBlanc, Trey Minchew, Camis Fears, Cheney Wilson, and nine great grandchildren. We are blessed to have loved her and learned from her wisdom. Please visit Greenoaks funeral home, Arbor Garden (9595 Florida Blvd.) Monday Sept 7, 12 – 2 PM. Friends and family welcome.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 28 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved