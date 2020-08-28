June Olander Pearce was born, December 17, 1922 and raised in Waukon, Iowa. She was a pillar in the Baton Rouge community, a Girl Scout leader, member of the Bayou Belles, President of the Baton Rouge Ballet and an original "Rosie the Riveter." Being a patriot, she was called to help the WWII efforts and was hired as a riveter on the B17 aircraft. She was a fabulous dancer and taught many people ballroom dancing. June believed "travelling is the best education" and visited every continent. June is survived by her two daughters, Shelley Pearce Minchew and Janelle Pearce Parker, six grandchildren, Keitha Walters, Lacey Flynn, Kenley LeBlanc, Trey Minchew, Camis Fears, Cheney Wilson, and nine great grandchildren. We are blessed to have loved her and learned from her wisdom. Please visit Greenoaks funeral home, Arbor Garden (9595 Florida Blvd.) Monday Sept 7, 12 – 2 PM. Friends and family welcome.

