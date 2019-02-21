Obituary Guest Book View Sign

June Record Boutté, 91, "Momiete" and "Aunt June", a resident of Clinton, LA, died on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at her home. She was the former owner of the Fashion Shoppe of Clinton, LA and a homemaker. She was born on Breezy Hill in Clinton. There will be a visitation on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Clinton United Methodist Church from 9am until funeral services at 11am, conducted by Rev. Ted Fine and Bro. Harold Babin. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery in Clinton. She is survived by one daughter, Anna Marie Boutté Smith and her husband Donny Smith of Woodville, MS; one son, John D. Boutté, Jr and his wife Janet Boutté of Kissimmee, FL; one sister, Florence Elizabeth Record Stout of Baton Rouge; five grandchildren: Noelle Boutté Fisher and husband Brian; Bea J. Smith Williams; Christine Boutté Miller and husband Brad; Donald "Beau" Smith, Jr. and wife Katie; John Daryl Boutté and wife Amanda; and twelve great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John Durward Boutté; her brother, Charles F. Record, Jr.; her sister Anne Day Record Stout; and her grandson John Durward Boutté III. Pallbearers will be Ben Record, Andy Record, Palmer Rinehart, Finley Ward, Selwyn Blouin, and Hadley Hudnall. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Hartman and the White Flag Hunting Club members, Charles F. Record IV, Neil Record, Warren Record, and Morgan Stout. She graduated from Baton Rouge High in 1945. She attended Louisiana Tech University on a tennis scholarship. She was a lifelong member of the Clinton United Methodist Church. She was a dedicated and contributing member of the following organizations: UMW, DAR, UDC, Feliciana Forestry Association, Louisiana Forestry Association, American Tree Farm System, Dorcas Door, The Friday Club, and Cruisin' Cajuns. She loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Clinton United Methodist Church or the .

