June Rose Rayne Lewis, a native and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on March 23, 2019 at the age of 85. She was a member of Florida Blvd. Baptist Church, a charter member of Widows In Ministry (W.I.M.), and a co-owner of Pel-State Dental Lab. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Benjamin Lewis, Jr., parents, Silas E. Rayne and Gladys Daigre Rayne. She is survived by 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. At the request of her family, the funeral will be private. Interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Rabenhorst East in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019