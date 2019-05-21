Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Theresa Couvillon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June Couvillon at age eight-nine has passed on from her home in Florence, Texas to be with her parents Annie and Renee', brothers Conrad, Gerald, Creighton, Ray and sisters, Maryann and Marie in Heaven through the sacrifice, Jesus Christ made on the cross for our sins, so that we could be with Him, God our father, and the Holy Spirit forever. She was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on June 24, 1929 and lived there until she was diagnosed with June Couvillon at age eight-nine has passed on from her home in Florence, Texas to be with her parents Annie and Renee', brothers Conrad, Gerald, Creighton, Ray and sisters, Maryann and Marie in Heaven through the sacrifice, Jesus Christ made on the cross for our sins, so that we could be with Him, God our father, and the Holy Spirit forever. She was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on June 24, 1929 and lived there until she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and came to live with family in Texas, although Baton Rouge would always be "home". She worked for Southern Bell from 1948 to 1986 when she retired. Though June never married or had children, she was a second mother to many of her nieces and nephews. She and her mother, Annie Couvillon (MawMaw), were the matriarchs of the family. She was the main caretaker of her parents. All her brother's and sister's families laid claim to Aunt June, she was the one person everyone wanted to include in their family's activities, events, vacations and daily lives. She was a great grandmother to her great niece's six children. Throughout her life she devoted herself to her family. She was the one person that was always there for each of us. She always opened her home in Baton Rouge for the whole family to come together on weekends and holidays. There was never a person so unconditionally loving and caring as she. She gave unselfishly, expecting nothing in return. She was always ready to have fun, go on trips or just out to eat. She blessed many lives and everyone who met her loved her. She will be greatly missed by all who have known her, but we know we will be with her again, one day in Heaven. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

