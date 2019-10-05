Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Wales. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 2562 Toulon Dr. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 2:00 PM Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 2562 Toulon Dr. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

June Wales will be remembered for her strength and unwavering love for her family. She died peacefully at her home Friday at 8:51 p.m., surrounded by her entire family. She was 80 years old, a native of Meridian, MS and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. Visiting at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2562 Toulon Dr. Baton Rouge on Monday, October 7, 2019 with visitation beginning at 1pm until memorial service at 2 pm. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Jason Brown; two sons and daughters-in-law, Darrell and Kathy Wales and Randy and Kim Wales; one sister and best friend, Mary Jean Bjorndahl and brother-in-law B.J. Bjorndahl; her precious grand-babies Derek Richard and wife Candace, Stefany Wales Deroche and husband D.J. , Alexis Richard, Ryder and Rylee Wales and Jancen Brown, great grand-babies, Bryden Deroche and Axel Richard. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Wiley Burnell Wales; her parents Jesse Howard and Beatrice Hughes and brother Jack Hughes. She was a faithful servant and member of the congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her family and friends will patiently await the day when they can welcome her back in full health in the resurrection when sickness and death will be no more. Revelation 21: 3-4. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019

