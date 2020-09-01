1/1
Junious "Kookie" Henderson Jr.
Junious "Kookie" Henderson, Jr. a resident of Napoleonville, LA and a native of St. James departed this life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. Visitation on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA 70346. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 4, 2020 at St, James Catholic Church Cemetery at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by his wife, Selma N. Henderson; 1 son, Junious Henderson, III; 1 daughter, Chassidy Henderson; 1 brother, Anthony Henderson; 2 grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Amelia and Junious Henderson, Sr.; 2 sons, Jamone Henderson and Alfred Harvey, Jr.; 1 brother, Bernard Henderson. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA 70346. (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
Memories & Condolences

