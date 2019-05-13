Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juno Rose Roy. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Memorial service 2:00 PM Grace Baptist Church 630 Richland Ave. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"For God, who said, 'Let light shine out of darkness,' made His light shine in our hearts to give us the light of the knowledge of God's glory displayed in the face of Christ. But we have this treasure in jars of clay to show that this all-surpassing power is from God and not from us." (2 Corinthians 4:6-7) Juno Rose Roy peacefully passed from her parents' kisses and arms into her Heavenly Father's at the age of 5 on Friday, April 26, 2019. Juno was known by all for her beautiful smile, her sweet happy spirit, and her gorgeous, thick, long, shiny hair. She faced enormous physical and medical difficulties all her life, but she never complained or cried, although she had all the reason to. She always had a sweet sigh and a smile for you, and the more noise, people and chaos, the happier she was. She truly touched the lives of everyone who came into contact with her. She was simply awesome! We can't wait for the day when we will see her sweet smile again and hear all the things she now has a way to say. She is survived by the luckiest of parents, Brian Roy and Jessica Roy; the most devoted big brother ever, Jack Roy (all of Baton Rouge); and the proudest of grandparents, Pat & Jackie Long (of Baton Rouge) and Pat & Gale Roy (of New Roads). She is also survived and loved by an amazing and generous army of family, caregivers, friends, medical professionals, church family, school friends, the special-needs community of Baton Rouge, and foster & adoptive kids and families. Memorial service to be held at Grace Baptist Church (630 Richland Ave.) in Baton Rouge at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Bella Bowman Foundation and Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services & Crematory, St. Amant 225-644-9683

