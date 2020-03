Justin D. Bozeman, Sr., a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Central, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 91. He was a US Army Veteran and retired from the US Postal Service. Justin enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren & great-grandchildren and loved working in his garden. Justin was preceded in death by his parents, Harry & Annie Bozeman; 4 brothers & 5 sisters. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Bozeman; children, Debra Rousselle, Darby Bozeman Jr. (Juannette), Judy Fernandez (Gerald); 7 grandchildren; Kyle Turner (Tammy), Kerry Turner (Dawn), Kobi Turner, Ashlea Bozeman, Amanda Drayton (Kyle), Emily Boyd (Josh), Natalie Cobb (Matthew); 12 great-grandchildren, Landon, Cole, Maddie, Caden, Brayden, Kynlee, Bella, Logan, Luke, Clay, Ryan & Sam. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 10 am until the funeral service begins at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.