Justin D. Bozeman, Sr., a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Central, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 91. He was a US Army Veteran and retired from the US Postal Service. Justin enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren & great-grandchildren and loved working in his garden. Justin was preceded in death by his parents, Harry & Annie Bozeman; 4 brothers & 5 sisters. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Bozeman; children, Debra Rousselle, Darby Bozeman Jr. (Juannette), Judy Fernandez (Gerald); 7 grandchildren; Kyle Turner (Tammy), Kerry Turner (Dawn), Kobi Turner, Ashlea Bozeman, Amanda Drayton (Kyle), Emily Boyd (Josh), Natalie Cobb (Matthew); 12 great-grandchildren, Landon, Cole, Maddie, Caden, Brayden, Kynlee, Bella, Logan, Luke, Clay, Ryan & Sam. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 10 am until the funeral service begins at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020