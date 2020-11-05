Justin Rashad Abadie entered into eternal rest on October 31, 2020 at the age of 37. Survived by his parents, Mary L. Abadie and Alfred J. Abadie; brother, Jared A. Abadie and sister, Ayanna J. Abadie Santos (Raymond A. Santos). Viewing Saturday, November 7, 2020, 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Justin Abadie Memorial Scholarship Fund at https://gf.me/u/y7j48g. You may also visit www.justinabadie.forevermissed.com
