Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justin Ricou Querbes, III. View Sign Service Information Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport 3631 Southern Avenue Shreveport , LA 71104 (318)-865-8426 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport 3631 Southern Avenue Shreveport , LA 71104 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM The Cathedral of Saint John Berchmans 947 Jordan Street View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM The Cathedral of Saint John Berchmans 947 Jordan Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Justin Ricou Querbes III, born August 15, 1943, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019 in his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana. A devoted husband, father, and beloved grandfather, he will be remembered for being a gentleman of fine character, sharp, thoughtful and quick-witted, deeply compassionate, generous, fun-loving, and kind. A graduate of Southfield School, C.E. Byrd High School, and Centenary College, he had a keen professional acumen, serving as President of Louisiana Companies, President of B&B Outdoor Advertising, Director of Querbes and Nelson Insurance, and the First National Bank of Shreveport. An astute investor, he enjoyed working alongside his daughter, Elizabeth, at Morgan Stanley for several years. Mr. Querbes was a founding member of Rouge Investment Syndicate in Baton Rouge and he served on the Finance Committee for St. Joseph's Cathedral. He was President of the City Club of Baton Rouge, a member of The Metropolitan Club of New York, Krewe of Proteus, and The Boston Club of New Orleans. Extremely devout in his Catholic faith, Mr. Querbes was inducted as a Knight of The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, an honor that he humbly cherished.An avid thoroughbred enthusiast, he served a term as Director of Racing in Louisiana and enjoyed many years as an owner and breeder with his dear friends and co-owners Jack T. Everett, Albert M. Sklar, Albert M. Stall Jr., Ralph Gilster III, Stewart Madison, Bobby Redstone; trainers Jack Van Berg, Frankie Brothers, Charlie Whittingham, Albert M. Stall III, and others. Known as Mr. Q, and to many, as just "Q", he "checked in" often on the "horn," rooted enthusiastically for the Tigers and the Saints, and he was truly in his element when he was surrounded by many friends having a few "pops"; in comfort and in style, he knew "how to roll." He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 30 years, Janice Jones Querbes; his daughters and son-in-laws Marjorie Querbes Briley, Kevin James Briley, Elizabeth Querbes Entenmann, William John Entenmann; step-son and daughter-in-law Edwin Robson Jenkins and Heather Berthelot Jenkins; his brother and sister-in-law Claiborne Robinson Querbes and Dianne Querbes; grandchildren, Katherine Ann Andreeff, Louise Querbes Andreeff, Andrew Robinson Briley, Stewart James Briley, Camille Jenkins Glotz and her husband Tyler Glotz, Edwin Robson Jenkins Jr; great-grandson James Glotz; nieces and nephews, Robert Andrew Shavin and Richard Weeks, Steven Philip Shavin, Nellwyn Winston Blewett Middleton, Justin Querbes Blewett, Jennifer Robinson Querbes, Carolyn Louise Querbes; first cousins, John, Jimmy and Stewart Madison and George D. Nelson, Jr., Johnette Querbes Barnes, Ann Querbes McRae; Dr. Rick Michael; caregivers Tootsie and Brenda; and importantly his constant, compassionate companion Tommie Q. Demery, to whom the family is deeply grateful. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Louise Stewart Robinson Querbes and Justin Ricou Querbes, Jr. and his grandparents, Katherine McCausland and Justin Ricou Querbes and Louise Stewart and Clarence Robinson; his uncle Clarence Willard Robinson; his sister, Katherine Querbes Blewett; and his first cousin Carolyn Querbes Nelson. Pallbearers are Andrew Robinson Briley, Stewart James Briley, Edwin Robson Jenkins, Kevin James Briley, William John Entenmann, Andrew Querbes IV, and Tommie Q. Demery. Honorary Pallbearers include: Jim Barnes, Pat Beaird, Lee Michael Berg, Justin Blewett, Jack Carlisle, Champ Claiborne, Bill Crain, Butler Fuller, Delton Harrison, Dr. Tobin Grigsby, Jimmy Madison, John Madison, Stewart Madison, Charles McCowan, N.C. A funeral mass in celebration of his life will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, August 1st at The Cathedral of Saint John Berchmans, 947 Jordan Street. A private family graveside service will follow at Forest Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31st from 3:00 - 6:00 at Osborn Funeral Home 3631 Southern Avenue, and on Thursday at 11:00am preceding the funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, friends may honor the memory of Justin R. Querbes III through gifts to The Southfield School Foundation, The C.E. Byrd Foundation, The Querbes Park Foundation, The Cathedral of Saint John Berchmans for the Shroud Museum, or a . A devoted husband, father, and beloved grandfather, he will be remembered for being a gentleman of fine character, sharp, thoughtful and quick-witted, deeply compassionate, generous, fun-loving, and kind. A graduate of Southfield School, C.E. Byrd High School, and Centenary College, he had a keen professional acumen, serving as President of Louisiana Companies, President of B&B Outdoor Advertising, Director of Querbes and Nelson Insurance, and the First National Bank of Shreveport. An astute investor, he enjoyed working alongside his daughter, Elizabeth, at Morgan Stanley for several years. Mr. Querbes was a founding member of Rouge Investment Syndicate in Baton Rouge and he served on the Finance Committee for St. Joseph's Cathedral. He was President of the City Club of Baton Rouge, a member of The Metropolitan Club of New York, Krewe of Proteus, and The Boston Club of New Orleans. Extremely devout in his Catholic faith, Mr. Querbes was inducted as a Knight of The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, an honor that he humbly cherished.An avid thoroughbred enthusiast, he served a term as Director of Racing in Louisiana and enjoyed many years as an owner and breeder with his dear friends and co-owners Jack T. Everett, Albert M. Sklar, Albert M. Stall Jr., Ralph Gilster III, Stewart Madison, Bobby Redstone; trainers Jack Van Berg, Frankie Brothers, Charlie Whittingham, Albert M. Stall III, and others. Known as Mr. Q, and to many, as just "Q", he "checked in" often on the "horn," rooted enthusiastically for the Tigers and the Saints, and he was truly in his element when he was surrounded by many friends having a few "pops"; in comfort and in style, he knew "how to roll." He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 30 years, Janice Jones Querbes; his daughters and son-in-laws Marjorie Querbes Briley, Kevin James Briley, Elizabeth Querbes Entenmann, William John Entenmann; step-son and daughter-in-law Edwin Robson Jenkins and Heather Berthelot Jenkins; his brother and sister-in-law Claiborne Robinson Querbes and Dianne Querbes; grandchildren, Katherine Ann Andreeff, Louise Querbes Andreeff, Andrew Robinson Briley, Stewart James Briley, Camille Jenkins Glotz and her husband Tyler Glotz, Edwin Robson Jenkins Jr; great-grandson James Glotz; nieces and nephews, Robert Andrew Shavin and Richard Weeks, Steven Philip Shavin, Nellwyn Winston Blewett Middleton, Justin Querbes Blewett, Jennifer Robinson Querbes, Carolyn Louise Querbes; first cousins, John, Jimmy and Stewart Madison and George D. Nelson, Jr., Johnette Querbes Barnes, Ann Querbes McRae; Dr. Rick Michael; caregivers Tootsie and Brenda; and importantly his constant, compassionate companion Tommie Q. Demery, to whom the family is deeply grateful. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Louise Stewart Robinson Querbes and Justin Ricou Querbes, Jr. and his grandparents, Katherine McCausland and Justin Ricou Querbes and Louise Stewart and Clarence Robinson; his uncle Clarence Willard Robinson; his sister, Katherine Querbes Blewett; and his first cousin Carolyn Querbes Nelson. Pallbearers are Andrew Robinson Briley, Stewart James Briley, Edwin Robson Jenkins, Kevin James Briley, William John Entenmann, Andrew Querbes IV, and Tommie Q. Demery. Honorary Pallbearers include: Jim Barnes, Pat Beaird, Lee Michael Berg, Justin Blewett, Jack Carlisle, Champ Claiborne, Bill Crain, Butler Fuller, Delton Harrison, Dr. Tobin Grigsby, Jimmy Madison, John Madison, Stewart Madison, Charles McCowan, N.C. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 28 to Aug. 1, 2019 