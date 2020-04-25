Justin Wayne Green, 7/30/85-4/20/20. A tribute to the life of the man we all loved and knew as GREEN. Although the pain seems too great to bare, we must accept that it was Green's fate to begin his journey to Valhalla this April 20th 2020. At just 34 years of age his life was cut tragically short, but the influence he had on the lives of those who loved him will stand the test of time. Green truly was the last of a dying breed. A diamond in the rough he was loyal, loving, dedicated and courageous. Green marched to the beat of his own drum, standing firm in his beliefs and morals, he didn't conform to mainstream society views and he never apologized for it. He saw the world thru optimistic eyes and over came every obstacle life threw his way. Green was content with himself no matter the circumstances he was never self loathing. He accepted this life for what it was. Always the peace keeper he held no grudges, never cast any judgment and was forever ready to forgive. He gave more than he ever received but he wanted it that way. Thru his actions he taught the world around him to enjoy the little things in life and to step back and see the bigger picture. Green showed us that love, family and friends is more precious than gold. And the quality time spent with loved ones he held most dear. Green's most treasured gift was his son Kai Barger. Kai brightened Green's world, and he was a proud and loving father. Thru Kai Green's legacy will live on. Green will be missed greatly, our world stood still upon the news of Justin's departure only time can heal the pain we all feel in his absence. It was truly an honor to share in his life and in his journey. Now as friends and family its our duty and honor to pass on all we loved about Green and the memories we shared with his son, and to make sure Kai knows the love his daddy had for him. As the Valkyries carry you away we pray you find peace. Until we all meet again, rest easy our beloved BROTHER. A memorial service is being planned, we will keep everyone updated via Facebook.

