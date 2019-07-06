Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juston D. Montero. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Juston D. Montero, 31, a native of Paincourtville and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on July 3, 2019. A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Elizabeth in Paincourtville, LA from 9:00 AM until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will take place in the church cemetery. He is survived by his parents, Andrew and Hilda Detillier Montero; brother, Jesse Montero and wife Paige; step-niece, Auria; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Andrew Montero Sr. and Laura Giroir Montero; maternal grandparents, Lynn and MaryCatherine "T-Cat" Deroche Detillier. Juston lived his life his way. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a in memory of Juston. Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Juston D. Montero, 31, a native of Paincourtville and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on July 3, 2019. A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Elizabeth in Paincourtville, LA from 9:00 AM until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will take place in the church cemetery. He is survived by his parents, Andrew and Hilda Detillier Montero; brother, Jesse Montero and wife Paige; step-niece, Auria; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Andrew Montero Sr. and Laura Giroir Montero; maternal grandparents, Lynn and MaryCatherine "T-Cat" Deroche Detillier. Juston lived his life his way. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a in memory of Juston. Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 6 to July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations