Juston D. Montero, 31, a native of Paincourtville and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on July 3, 2019. A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Elizabeth in Paincourtville, LA from 9:00 AM until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will take place in the church cemetery. He is survived by his parents, Andrew and Hilda Detillier Montero; brother, Jesse Montero and wife Paige; step-niece, Auria; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Andrew Montero Sr. and Laura Giroir Montero; maternal grandparents, Lynn and MaryCatherine "T-Cat" Deroche Detillier. Juston lived his life his way. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a in memory of Juston. Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 6 to July 9, 2019
