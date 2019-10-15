Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JW "Jimmie" Criscoe. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church 14040 Greenwell Springs Road Greenwell Springs , LA View Map Memorial Mass 10:30 AM St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church 14040 Greenwell Springs Road Greenwell Springs , LA View Map Interment Following Services St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church Cemetary 14040 Greenwell Springs Road Greenwell Springs , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JW "Jimmie" Criscoe passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Sunday, September 29, 2019, due to progression of Frontotemporal Lobe Degeneration (FTD). He was 79 years old. A Memorial Mass will take place on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739. Interment of ashes will follow immediately after in the church cemetery. Visitation with family will be in the church prior to the mass from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow interment in the St. Francis Room of the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Brain Support Network ( BrainSupportNetwork.org ), the organization that assisted with donating Jimmie's beautiful brain to FTD research in hopes of helping others with this cruel disease. Donations should be made in the name of Jimmie Criscoe. Jimmie leaves behind two daughters: Cecily Criscoe (Donny Bourgeois, pallbearer) of Walker, Louisiana, and Kelley Criscoe Stein (Nikolaus Stein, pallbearer) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; two grandsons: Wesley Stein and Donner Stein of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; his best friends: Josie Criscoe, Rose Jordan, and Mary Ann McNabb of Walker, Louisiana, Jimmy Sibley of Slidell, Louisiana, and Mary Grace Wells of Hammond, Louisiana; four nephews: Ransom McKenzie (Angelica McKenzie) of Houston, Texas, and Bobby Jordan, Johnny Jordan (Brandi Jordan) and Oscar Jordan of Walker, Louisiana; and his niece Charley Ford of Arkansas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Lucille Criscoe, his half-brother Ransom Criscoe, half-sister Sue Criscoe McKenzie, half-brother Amos Ford and nephew Grayson McKenzie. Jimmie was born on January 26, 1940, to Jim and Lucille Criscoe of Bogalusa, Louisiana. He graduated from Bogalusa High School in 1958, before enrolling at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. He played both the clarinet and saxophone and earned the position of First Chair Clarinet in the LSU Orchestra before joining the US Army in 1960. Jimmie served during the Cuban Missile Crisis at the height of the Cold War. He was stationed in Army Intelligence as a Morse Interceptor at Diogenese Station in Synop, Turkey where his military clearance was Top Secret Crypto. He was an Expert Marksman and earned a position on the Army's Rifle Team. Jimmie received two awards during his military service: the Expert (Carbine) Badge and the Good Conduct Medal. Military service was Jimmie's most proud accomplishment. Jimmie returned home to Bogalusa after his honorable discharge, in 1963, to serve as a Bogalusa Police Officer during the Civil Rights Movement where he upheld the ideals of equality for all. He then moved to Hammond where he graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and History in 1972. During enrollment at SLU, he met and married Josie Mangiaracina Criscoe in 1967, and together they raised their two daughters, Cecily and Kelley, in the Baton Rouge area. While their marriage ended after 12 years, Josie remained Jimmie's dearest friend until his passing. Many have admired the friendship and commitment to co-parenting Jimmie and Josie shared. Jimmie eventually became an Independent Insurance Adjuster which afforded him the opportunity to realize his true passion of travel which began in the US Army. He particularly loved the American West and Western Europe, visiting both as often as he could. Jimmie was an avid fisherman and loved the Great Outdoors. He spent many weekends camping and fishing with his daughters and taught them to appreciate nature. He was also a fantastic storyteller and often entertained friends and family with stories of his time in the military and growing up in Bogalusa. Most notably, he was a science fiction writer publishing his original tale of time travel, Tomorrow is a Memory, in 2002. Later in life, Jimmie became a Confirmed Catholic at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church. He was a proud annual attendee at the Veteran's Day Mass and remained connected to the church until his passing. Jimmie was also a regular at the Livingston Parish Council on Aging where he enjoyed playing BINGO with his many friends. Jimmie was soft-spoken, gentle and kind with a vivid imagination. He believed in respect for his fellow man and rarely had a harsh word for anyone. He had an adventurous spirit and an incredible love for his daughters and grandsons. He was a cockeyed optimist, an impossible dreamer, a fierce patriot, the king of "Dad Jokes" and an unapologetic punster. Most of all, Jimmie was a devoted Daddy, Paw Paw, Friend and Soldier. His absence is deeply felt by all who love him. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019

