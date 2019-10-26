Heroes walk among us every day and J.W. Payne of Walker, Louisiana was one of them. He passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at the age of 87. He is survived by: the love of his life Della of 67 years; son-in-law Joe Kelly Williams, sons Grover (Grace), Richard (Brenda), Joseph (Lori), and daughter Shirley (Paul) Parish; twenty-four grandkids and spouses; twenty-three great grandbabies and one on the way; Donald (Linda) Payne brother, sisters Nancy Staggs and Wilma Quaid. He was preceded in death by daughter Delta Williams, parents W.T. and Alma Payne, brothers Hulen Coley, James, William, Carroll, Harold, Ronnie, and Gary Payne. He inspired many people in his lifetime. The jokes and the laughter were unforgettable. The unconditional love he gave us was immeasurable. The kids, grandkids, and great grandbabies are immensely grateful for the love and faith he had in Jesus Christ. Don't worry about Maw-maw, we got her. This is not goodbye but see you soon. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , Memphis, TN or Shiners Hospital, Galveston, TX. Visitation will be held at Seales Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Sunday, October 27th 2019 from 5p.m. to 9p.m. and Monday, October 28th from 9a.m.-2p.m. with services at 2p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Vickers Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019