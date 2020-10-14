J W Potts died on Sunday, October 11, 2020, with his three daughters by his side. He was born on February 27, 1927. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, at Azalea Rest Cemetery in Zachary, LA. J W is survived by his four children: Pat (Gene) Eldridge, Vivian (Steve) Guerin, Jerry (Sandra) Potts, and Connie (Bart) Beall. Grandchildren include Ryan (Jordan) Eldridge, Mike and Darren (Stephanie) Guerin, Eric (Sabyn) and Gabriel Potts, Lance (Lisa) Sharpe, Brittany (David) Jordan, and Erin (Justin) Spangler. J W has fifteen great grandchildren and three great, greatgrandhildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Jewel Potts, his wife Virginia Jo Perry Potts, his brother and sister-in-law Dalton and Vivian Potts, as well as grandson Jason Eldridge. J W was a Navy veteran and an ordained deacon who loved staying in the Word. For years, J W and Vinnie kept the nursery at First Baptist Church in Baker. He was a simple man who loved fishing when he wasn't in his garden or working at Dow Chemical. Long after his retirement he was still referred to as "Mr. Dow" by his co-workers. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.