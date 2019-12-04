JW Riggins, age 40, passed away on Sunday December 1, 2019. He had family and numerous friends in both Louisiana and Arkansas and loved spending time in both places. He had a passion for two things in life, fishing and making people laugh, and he did both very well. He is survived by his mother Betty Johnson, sister Susan Saulsbury and husband Chris, sister Monica Wade and husband Stevan, sister Janet Coughenour and husband "Arkansas Bob", sister Teresa Coke and partner Rhonda, brother Toney Bowlin and wife Jane, sons Jason "J Bug", Colin, Bradley, and Wayne, daughters Dara and Stevie, as well as two grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Lillie Mae Jorgensen, father Virgil Walters, sister Elaine Ciaccio, nephew Justice Bowlin, as well as various aunts and uncles. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. There will be a celebration of life memorial on December 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at MJR Funeral Home located at 7803 Florida Blvd. Denham Springs, La 70726
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019