Kaila Richard passed away July 8, 2019 at the age of 23 at her residence. Funeral Service Saturday July 20, 2019 at 11:00am at Mt Moriah Family Baptist Church 7607 Tom Dr Baton Rouge, La 70806. Interment in Mt Moriah Cemetery Batchelor, La. She is survived by her son Marqus Richard, Mother Claudia Bryant, Father Kevin Richard, 2 Brothers, 1 Sister, and Host of Other Relatives and Friends. Professional Services Entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 20, 2019