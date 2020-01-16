Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Burial Following Services Hope Haven Cemetery Hwy 30 Gonzales , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kailey Marie Michel, a resident of Saint Amant, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 24. Kailey was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, mother and friend. She had the softest, most beautiful blue eyes. If you were lucky enough to be present when she looked at her children with them, you could see the purest joy radiating through. Her laugh was contagious, and her spirit was bright. Kailey was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be silly with her friends and family. She had a sense of humor that related to everyone, loved good music and loved to talk to any and everyone! She was born on June 15, 1995 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the parents of Melanie Boone and Byron "Scrappy" Michel. Kailey is survived by her loving children, Chloe Allen and Christopher Allen, and their father Jamie Allen, Jr.; her parents, Byron "Scrappy" Michel and Melanie Boone; brother, Bryce Ohmes; grandparents, Diane & Thomas Boone, Jr. and Gail & Mikel Michel, Jr.; aunts and uncles, Shannon "Nana" Boone & (fiancé) Stephen Ussery, Wendi & Darren Boone and Miranda Michel Argrave; cousins, Emmaly "Angelle" Boone, Caroline Boone Lewis, Rebecca Boone, Victoria Boone and Zane Michel. She was preceded in death by one uncle, Mikel "Scooby" Michel, III. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of her life is planned for Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-9 pm at Ourso Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held at Ourso's on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9am until the funeral service at noon. She will then be laid to rest at Hope Haven Cemetery on Hwy 30 in Gonzales. Pastor Terry Nelson of The Church in Saint Amant will officiate. Pallbearers will be Bryce Ohmes, Thomas Boone, Jr., Darren Boone, Jamie Allen, Sr., Jamie Allen, Jr. and Zane Michel. Honorary pallbearers will be Stephen Ussery, Blake Cage and Chris Achord. Donations to establish trust funds for her children will be accepted.

