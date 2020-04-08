Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Kaitlin Linnea "Kay-Bugg" David passed away peacefully at her home in Plaquemine on Monday, April 6, 2020, at age of 22. She was a native of Plaquemine, former resident of Brusly and current resident of Plaquemine. She was of graduate of Brusly High School where she played softball all 4 years. She went on to play at the University of Ozarks in Arkansas for 1 year. She was a current full-time student at Nicholls University. Kay-Bugg was a current assistant coach for Brusly High School Softball team, an assistant coach to the Maniax 14U and former assistant coach to Brusly Middle School softball team. Kay-Bugg loved teaching her skills, as well as those of her dear friend, the late Carli Jo LeBlanc, to the girls she coached. She was a great influence on her players. She worked hard to teach them all the things Kay-Bugg's former coaches had taught her through the years. Kay-Buggs's passion and love for softball were immeasurable, she still played co-ed and women's softball while coaching. She also loved the outdoors - hunting, fishing, frogging, crabbing, shrimping and her vegetable garden. Kay-Bugg never met a stranger. She loved talking to everyone and helping those she could. She touched so many lives while she was here on earth with just a short period of 22 years. A private graveside for immediate family will be held at Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine, with a memorial service held at a later date to celebrate her life. Kay-Bugg is survived by her mother, Tara Saizon David and friend Tim Bartolo; father, Donald J. David, Jr. and friend Joni Miller; brother, Connor D. David; boyfriend, Cody Porto; godparents, Tiffany Hoffman Schurba and Jeremy Seneca; godchild, Carlee Grace Spillman, aunts and uncles, James D. Saizon, Tammie Hoffman and Kevin, Darlene Hughes and husband Gary, Susan Starns and husband Raymond, Mark Saizon, Kim Fowler and husband Larry, Vickie Seneca and husband Joel, Robin Thibodeaux and husband Mark; numerous cousins and friends. Kay-Bugg was preceded in death by grandparents, Frank Hunter Saizon and Barbara Bossier Saizon, Donald J. David, Sr. and Barbara Blanchard David; and uncle, Dale Anthony David. In lieu of flowers, please considered giving to the memorial fund set up in Kay-Bugg's honor, In memory of Kay-Bugg David, Anthem Bank's 23910 Railroad Ave., Plaquemine, LA 70764. Kay-Bugg will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Please share memories and sympathies at Kaitlin Linnea "Kay-Bugg" David passed away peacefully at her home in Plaquemine on Monday, April 6, 2020, at age of 22. She was a native of Plaquemine, former resident of Brusly and current resident of Plaquemine. In lieu of flowers, please considered giving to the memorial fund set up in Kay-Bugg's honor, In memory of Kay-Bugg David, Anthem Bank's 23910 Railroad Ave., Plaquemine, LA 70764. Kay-Bugg will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020

