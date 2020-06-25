Kaitlin Marie Cowley passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, in the line of duty, at the age of 33. Kat was born at Muhlenberg Hospital in Plainfield March 12, 1987. She lived in North Plainfield, NJ, till the age of 5 when her parents moved to Bridgewater, NJ where she spent her childhood. Kat attended Mount St. Mary Academy, in Watchung, NJ, and then went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice at University of New Haven in 2009. Being a "Jersey Girl" at heart, she decided to return home to attend Centenary University obtaining a Masters in Leadership and Public Administration in 2012. Kaitlin began her career in criminal justice as a Juvenile Detention officer for Morris County, where she worked until she moved down to Louisiana to be with the love of her life, David. Armed with her degrees, Kaitlin applied for, and was hired by the Department of Public Safety and Corrections as a Probation and Parole Agent until the time of her passing. Kaitlin loved the work she did and wanted to make the world a better place, one parolee at a time. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister and aunt. She will always be remembered as a person who loved her family, friends and Max and Buddy, her two dogs. Kat epitomized the term "Jersey Girl" – a strong willed, hardworking woman that pulled no punches. However, Kaitlin also had a softer side, helping any one in need even if it meant giving them the shirt off her back. She is survived by her husband David Fichtenkort of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; parents, James and Karen Cowley of Bridgewater, New Jersey; brother, James Cowley, Jr. and his son Liam Cowley of Wall, NJ; Maternal Uncle, Scott Hughes and his daughter, D'Laynna Hughes; 12 paternal aunts and uncles with 17 cousins, and her two dogs, Max and Buddy. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Charles and Gloria Hughes; paternal grandparents, Anne and Robert Cowley, Jr., and her great aunt Dorothy Mesmer. A Celebration of life service will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm with a visitation beginning at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to ODMP.org and the Louisiana Chapter of COPS at P.O. Box 4143, Baton Rouge, LA 70835. Please view and sign the online register at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.