Service Information

Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker , LA 70714
(225)-775-1991

Visitation
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker , LA

Visitation
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker , LA

Funeral service
12:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker , LA

Obituary

Kaitlyn "Brooke" Shanley, 23 years old, beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on July 22, 1996, born to Richard and Kim Shanley, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was accepted by Christ at the age of six and she continued to strive to be Christlike throughout her journey. Brooke had a smile that could warm the hardest heart and bring joy to the lonely and downtrodden. To her friends and family, she was known for her loud laugh, unique sense of humor, and her unconditional love. Her legacy of love will continue because of her wish to be an organ donor. Brooke wholeheartedly embraced being a mother to her daughter, Addie. They shared the sweetest smile and the most beautiful eyes, which perfectly reflect their loving hearts. To quote Brooke, "I didn't know just how special you would be! I was never really a "gaga-over-babies" type of person, but Addie, you changed me. From the very first time I saw you, I knew my life would never be the same. You had my heart from the very first time I saw you. I still can't believe that my body could make something as perfect as you. You are my favorite part of every day! I love you more than life." Brooke is survived by her loving daughter, Addison Kate; parents, Richard "Flip" and Kim Shanley; brothers, Brian Shanley and wife, Kristen and Kevin Shanley and significant other Lydia Tandy; maternal grandmother, Helen Smith; nephew, Braden Shanley; nieces, Kamryn and Kaitlyn Shanley, Catherine Martinez; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Brooke is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Vernon Smith; paternal grandfather, Richard Shanley; and paternal grandmother, Carol Shanley. Pallbearers will be Brian Shanley, Kevin Shanley, Tommy Turner, Jason Shanley, Darryl Johnson, and Tom Bennett. The visitation will continue at Baker Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Jim Gross. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana.

