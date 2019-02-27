Kalie Mae Chambers, 13, of Baton Rouge, passed away on February 25, 2019. Her spirit, strength, and determination was a shining light to all who knew her. Her life, though cut extremely short, was an example of joy and love and will be forever remembered. Kalie is survived by her mother, Brittany McCauley; stepfather, Ross McCauley; sister, Jordynn; brother, Brody and their father, Justin Osborne. She is also survived by her great grandmother, Georgia Southerland; grandmothers, Cherie Noble, Robin Lanclos, and Diane Osborne; numerous aunts and uncles: Kara and John Baquet, Shasta and Dustin Felton, Kelsy and Ken Weber, Jason Chambers, Great Aunt Tena and Uncle Mike Krumholt and ; cousins, Emma, Tyler, Madeline, Kathryn, Timothy, Adan, Cody and Chad Krumholt, Jarred Southerland, and Kayla and Charles Naquin; close family, Savannah Osborne and children Charlie and Maverick. Preceded in death by her grandfather Timothy Chambers, great grandfather Oscar Southerland, Rita and Homer Chambers, and grandfather Jerry Lanclos. Her wake and funeral service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home. Her wake will be on Thursday, February 28th from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Her funeral services will be conducted on Friday, March 1st from 12:00-2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kara Baquet, to aid in the cost of the memorial services. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary