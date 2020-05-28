Kalvin D. Hawkins
1976 - 2020
Kalvin D. Hawkins, 44 of Baton Rouge, LA. departed his earthly home on Thursday May 21, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Hospital. Kalvin was born November 24, 1976 to Margaruet Hawkins & Clyde Cunningham. He was the last of four maternal children. He was a native & resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Kalvin was a faithful member of The House of Judah. He was a loving & caring father, and a dedicated employee for over 15 years at "David Richardson Builder, INC." Kalvin leaves to cherish and honor his memory his loving mother, Margaruet Hawkins, a devoted sister (Angela Hawkins), two brothers: Christopher Hawkins (Debbie), & Clyde Dwayne Hawkins (Paula). Two loving children: Kalvin Elphage (son), & Teanna Elphage (daughter). Three nieces: Wayneshnia, Calymia, & Caylee Hawkins; Five nephews: D.J., Dequincy Gardner, Christopher Matthews, Clyde Jr. & Clydell Williams. Two amazing God sent friends /bosses: David (Lyndi) & Christy Richardson. Six devoted cousins: Lenora, Ledell, Shawn, Cederick, Natasha & Randy. A host of Aunts, Uncles, & other relatives. And two loyal friends: Terry Cook Jr. & Carlus Crocklem. Visitation will be Saturday, May 30th from 10:00 - 11:00 am, service immediately following at "The House of Judah, 5956 Hooper Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70811.

Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
House of Judah
MAY
30
Service
11:00 AM
House of Judah
