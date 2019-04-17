Kanisha L. Crockett departed this life on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her residence in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 40, a native of St. James, LA. Visitation on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 6234 Burton St., St. James LA conducted by Rev. Charles Geason. Burial at St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019