Kanisha L. Crockett

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Sincere condolences to the family for your great loss. May..."

Kanisha L. Crockett departed this life on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her residence in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 40, a native of St. James, LA. Visitation on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 6234 Burton St., St. James LA conducted by Rev. Charles Geason. Burial at St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.