Karen Ann Broussard passed away at OLOL on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the age of 54. Although she is gone, her sacrifice made it possible for her to be an organ donor to give others a chance to live. Karen is survived by her two boys, Claude "Mikie" Broussard and Alex Dwyer; mother, Eddie Mae Spears; brothers, Kirk "Buddy" Broussard and Donnie "Pookie" Broussard; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Phillip Broussard. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
9995 Hooper Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70818
225-236-0800
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019