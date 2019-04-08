Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Ann Davis. View Sign

A native and resident of Morganza, La. she passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans. She was 66 years old, a graduate of Morganza High School and LSU Nursing School in New Orleans. She was a Registered Nurse having worked for Pointe Coupee Parish School System for 36 years. She was a Master Gardener, enjoyed raising cattle and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and family. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Greene Davis of Morganza; daughter, Heather Davis Poff and husband Jason of Houston; sons, Jeremy Davis and wife Angie of New Roads, Seth Davis and wife Taylor of Port Allen; mother, Lois Dugas of Morganza; mother-in-law, Lorean Davis; grandchildren, Mason and Cole Davis. She is preceded in death by her father, LeRoy F. Dugas. A visitation will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Morganza on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Services will be conducted by Father Brent Maher. Entombment will be in St. Ann's Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Byron Witty, Lane Leonards, Brock Rivet, Caleb Adkins, John Allement, Brandon Bueche. Honorary pallbearers will be Kelly and Ricky Rivet. Funeral Home Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.

210 West End Drive

New Roads , LA 70760

210 West End Drive
New Roads , LA 70760
(225) 638-7103

