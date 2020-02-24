|
Karen Ann Flint Osborne, passed away on February 21, 2020 at the age of 73. Karen is survived by her son, Michael Gill and wife Misty; her grandchildren, Dylan Michael Gill and wife Anna Danielle Gill, Tyler James Melancon, and Stormy Rae Gill; her great-grandchild, Everett James Melancon; and her siblings, Jan Flint Webber and Patrice Flint. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Loyd Osborne; and her parents, Melton and Lois Flint. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Officiated by Pastor Warren Johnson. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Dylan Gill, Tyler Melancon, Eric Wagoner, Cody Teekel, Bishop Teekel, and TJ Pierce. Family and Friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020