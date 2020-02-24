The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Ann Flint Osborne


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Ann Flint Osborne Obituary
Karen Ann Flint Osborne, passed away on February 21, 2020 at the age of 73. Karen is survived by her son, Michael Gill and wife Misty; her grandchildren, Dylan Michael Gill and wife Anna Danielle Gill, Tyler James Melancon, and Stormy Rae Gill; her great-grandchild, Everett James Melancon; and her siblings, Jan Flint Webber and Patrice Flint. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Loyd Osborne; and her parents, Melton and Lois Flint. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Officiated by Pastor Warren Johnson. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Dylan Gill, Tyler Melancon, Eric Wagoner, Cody Teekel, Bishop Teekel, and TJ Pierce. Family and Friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now