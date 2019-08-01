Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Ann Grashot Carpenter. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 15208 LA Hwy 73 Prairieville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Ann Grashot Carpenter, a native of Memphis, TN and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge and Prairieville passed away at the age of 71 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home after a long courageous fight. She was a loving wife and mother as well as a devoted grandmother. Granny was adored by her grandchildren and she loved to tell everyone how they "made her heart smile!" Even with all she had been through, she never lost her generous heart, her caring concern for others, or her wonderful sense of humor. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Morris Carpenter, daughters Cindy Freyou and husband Jason of Breaux Bridge and Jennifer Seneca and husband Eric of Denham Springs, son Keith Carpenter and wife Patricia of Seattle, WA; grandchildren Jacob and wife Katherine Freyou, Joshua Freyou, Emily Freyou, Jordan Freyou, Connor Seneca, Garrett Seneca, Joseph Freyou, Landon Seneca, Isabella Seneca, and Mateo Carpenter; sister Frances Grashot, brothers Richard Grashot and wife Joanne, David Grashot and wife Darla, Pete Grashot and wife Rhonda, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was excitedly awaiting the birth of her great-grandson in October. She was preceded in death by her parents David and Wilma Grashot, sister Jowena Sue "Mickey" Johnson, brother David "Butch" Grashot, and nephew Charles Shelton. Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 15208 LA Hwy 73, Prairieville, LA 70769 beginning at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.

