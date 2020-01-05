Karen Anne Kennedy Smith was called home to heaven on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was 60 years old and was a resident of Houston, Texas. Karen was born on September 26, 1959 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was the first child of Patrick Byrne Kennedy, Sr. (Pat) and Charlene Comeaux Kennedy. Karen grew up in Baton Rouge and spent many of her summers at her father's daycamp (Camp Beau Bois) where she enjoyed leading the campers in activities and teaching horseback riding. Karen was a 1977 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and attended both the Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and the University of Southwest Louisiana in Lafayette. She was a legacy member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. After college she worked as a legal secretary at the Office of the District Attorney in Baton Rouge where she met her husband, Steve Smith. Karen found her calling in becoming a mother and if anyone were to ask her what her greatest achievement was, she would answer "My three children; they are the loves of my life!". Karen had a tremendous love for animals, especially horses. She loved her Cajun and Irish heritage and became her family's genealogist. She was well traveled and took many trips to Ireland which held a special place in her heart. She was proud to join the Daughters Of The American Revolution after discovering a relative who was a veteran of the Revolutionary War. To say that was Karen a kind, compassionate, and courageous person that was full of life cannot even begin to describe her. To know Karen was to love her and she never met a stranger. She listened intently, counseled lovingly and wisely, gave wholeheartedly and generously, and forgave graciously. Her mark has been deeply engraved into all who knew her and she will forever be remembered. Karen is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years, Steve Smith; her three beloved children, Taylor, Lindsey and Shannon; her mother, Charlene Comeaux Kennedy; brothers, Patrick Byrne Kennedy, Jr. (Connie), Michael Paul Kennedy of Baton Rouge LA, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Patrick Byrne Kennedy, Sr.; her paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Edmond J. Kennedy, Jr.; and her maternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Robert I. Comeaux. A mass will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 2250 Main Street, Baton Rouge, LA, followed by a Celebration of Life reception from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. in the Parish Hall. Thereafter, a graveside service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to honor her memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2020