Karen Berthelot
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Karen Berthelot ?on Monday, September 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in French Settlement, LA. Visitation will be held prior to Mass and burial will take place at the church cemetery. Mrs. Berthelot passed away on September 2, 2020 at the age of 75. She was a dedicated wife and best friend to her husband. She was devoted to her family. She served The Lord and her church. She taught religion for many years touching the lives of most of the children in our area. She enjoyed playing cards, she loved relaxing on the beach and her kitchen was her happy place. She was the "Mother of all Mothers." She is survived by her husband, Phillip Berthelot; son, Phil Berthelot, Jr. and wife Lindsay; daughters, Renee Berthelot Long, Stephanie Gautreau and husband Chad, Nicole Braud and husband Rod; grandchildren, Taylor Oswald and husband Matt, Brailie Gautreau, Brannon Long, Preston Berthelot, Noah Braud, Peyton Berthelot, Paxton Berthelot, Sawyer Braud; great-grandchild, Lincoln Oswald and brother, Calvin "Bean" Gautreau. She was preceded in death by her son, Baby Berthelot; parents, Shelly Gautreau and Loda Kling Gautreau; brother, Morris Gautreau and sisters, Shirley Gautreau and Shelby Gautreau. Pallbearers will be Chad Sanchez, Joey Trabeau, Matt Oswald, Jonathan Aime, Brannon Long and Steve Viger. Preston Berthelot will serve as honorary pallbearer. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
