Karen Correll Lee

Service Information
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-664-4143
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Live Oak United Methodist Church
Watson, LA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Live Oak United Methodist Church
Watson, LA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Live Oak UMC Cemetery
Obituary
Karen Correll Lee, 64, joined her Lord and Savior Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her home in Denham Springs, LA surrounded by her family. Karen had an amazing love for Jesus and would take any opportunity to share his love. There will be many familiar faces in Heaven because of her witness of Christ. Karen was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all those who were touched by her life. Visitation will be held at Live Oak United Methodist Church, Watson, on Wednesday, July 3, from 9 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m., officiated by Dr. Mark Crosby. Burial will follow on the grounds of Live Oak UMC Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Rodney Lee; daughters and son-in-law, Deanna and Darren Boe, Wendy and Thomas Griffis, and Jennifer and Daniel Honore; grandchildren, Madelyn, Mason, Hayden, Lincoln, Baylor, Aiden, Kendon, and Alex; sisters, Bonnie Kay, Donnie, and Paulette; and her life long best friend whom she loved as a sister, Cherri Ockman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Yvonne Correll; her mother-in-law or "bonus mother", Barnell Lee; sister, Gaye Lynn Scavona; and her two angel babies that she will meet for the first time in the presence of her Lord. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 30 to July 3, 2019
