Karen Cowart Suggs, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the age of 53. She was a native of Zachary and resident of Port Allen. Karen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; she was very generous with all she knew. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Friday, Nov 29th from 4 to 8 p.m., with religious service at 6 p.m., conducted by Rev. Paul Kleinpeter. Cremation will follow. Karen is survived by her husband of 34 years, Barry Suggs of Port Allen; daughter, Stacey Suggs Olano and husband Justin of Livonia; son, Cody Suggs and significant other Madisen Sims of Port Allen; two grandchildren, Gayge Olano and Gavyn Olano; father, Larry Cowart Sr.; one brother, Larry Cowart Jr and wife Dawn, Denham Springs. Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Waits Cowart. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.