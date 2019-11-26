Karen Cowart Suggs, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the age of 53. She was a native of Zachary and resident of Port Allen. Karen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; she was very generous with all she knew. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Friday, Nov 29th from 4 to 8 p.m., with religious service at 6 p.m., conducted by Rev. Paul Kleinpeter. Cremation will follow. Karen is survived by her husband of 34 years, Barry Suggs of Port Allen; daughter, Stacey Suggs Olano and husband Justin of Livonia; son, Cody Suggs and significant other Madisen Sims of Port Allen; two grandchildren, Gayge Olano and Gavyn Olano; father, Larry Cowart Sr.; one brother, Larry Cowart Jr and wife Dawn, Denham Springs. Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Waits Cowart. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019