Karen E. Bridges departed this life on Thursday May 28, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Darrow, LA. She was 74, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by her husband, Lanier Bridges; 1 son, Kenneth Bridges; 3 daughters, Marlise Bridges, Netira Davis (Douglas) and Ayika Bridges; 3 brothers, Larry, Sr., David, Sr. and Jason Cola, Sr.; 3 sisters, Monica Hilton (Bill), Dionne Cola and Katherine Webster; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Mary Louise and Thomas Cola, Jr.; 4 brothers, Wesley, Kenneth, Harvey, Sr. and Rosemond Cola, Sr.; 1 sister, Roslyn Pugh; 1 great-grandson, Zyndre Davis. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.