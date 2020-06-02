Karen E. Bridges
Karen E. Bridges departed this life on Thursday May 28, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Darrow, LA. She was 74, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by her husband, Lanier Bridges; 1 son, Kenneth Bridges; 3 daughters, Marlise Bridges, Netira Davis (Douglas) and Ayika Bridges; 3 brothers, Larry, Sr., David, Sr. and Jason Cola, Sr.; 3 sisters, Monica Hilton (Bill), Dionne Cola and Katherine Webster; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Mary Louise and Thomas Cola, Jr.; 4 brothers, Wesley, Kenneth, Harvey, Sr. and Rosemond Cola, Sr.; 1 sister, Roslyn Pugh; 1 great-grandson, Zyndre Davis. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.
June 1, 2020
My prayers and sincere sympathy to the Bridges and Cole Family. Karen had such a sweet spirit and fun to be around. She will truly be missed but always in the heart. Keep the fond memories. Gentle hugs and lots of love and prayers your way.
Tonja Williams
Friend
