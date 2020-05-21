Karen Elizabeth Blouin
Karen Elizabeth Blouin, daughter of Matthew and Frances Blouin passed away at OLOL on Wednesday May 20th 1:00 PM. Due to complications of Cardiac Arrest. She was 58 years old. Karen was born on January 13th. In addition to her parents she leaves behind a brother Christopher Paul Blouin and wife Sheryl. Her body has been donated to The Tulane willed body program and there will be no services.

Published in The Advocate from May 21 to May 23, 2020.
