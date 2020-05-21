Karen Elizabeth Blouin, daughter of Matthew and Frances Blouin passed away at OLOL on Wednesday May 20th 1:00 PM. Due to complications of Cardiac Arrest. She was 58 years old. Karen was born on January 13th. In addition to her parents she leaves behind a brother Christopher Paul Blouin and wife Sheryl. Her body has been donated to The Tulane willed body program and there will be no services.

