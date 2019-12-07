Karen Elizabeth Henry Dower (1945 - 2019)
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA
70774
(225)-644-9683
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Obituary
A Mass celebrating the life of Karen Henry Dower will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church at 10 AM on Dec. 17, 2019. Her remains will be placed in the Church Memorial Columbarium upon completion of the Garden of Peace. Karen was born on August 22, 1945 in Houma, Louisiana and departed from this life at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Friday November 29, 2019. She was a retired art teacher and portrait artist. Karen was a member of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites. She attended Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Verrel Henry of Houma, La. Survivors include her brother Dana Henry, his wife Clara and their children and four grandchildren of Denton, Texas. She is also survived by her cats, Baby D and Krystal as well as the Soileau family.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 7 to Dec. 17, 2019
