Karen Falgout Merritt, a resident of Denham Springs, LA, who was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the age of 54 years old. She was a graduate of Central Private High School and Southeastern Louisiana University. She was a long-term employee of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Robert Merritt; daughters Rachel and Hannah Merritt; parents George and Carole Falgout; grandson Rowan Merritt; sister-in-law Amy Falgout all of Denham Springs; Godparents Connie Nelson of Frisco, TX and Gerald Haydel of Metairie, LA. Karen was preceded in death by her older brother Mark G. Falgout. All are welcomed to attend the funeral services held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs, LA 70726. The visitation will begin at 10 am to 12 noon Monday, December 16, 2019. Mass will begin promptly at noon after visitation. Christian burial will follow after mass at Evergreen Memorial Park at 1710 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70726. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019