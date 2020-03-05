Karen Floyd was born on September 4, 1966, to the Late Louis Floyd and Mattie Floyd. She departed this life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Broussard, Louisiana. Karen leaves her legacy and family dynasty in the hands of her children Antonio Floyd, Gabriel Barnes, Francesca Floyd and Davon Floyd. The service will be held on Saturday March 7th at Greater New Hollywood Baptist Church. The viewing will be from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM and the service will follow. Arrangements are with St. Francisville Funeral Home and donations can be made in lieu of flowers.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020