Karen Franklin French, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister went to her eternal resting place on April 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm. She was preceded in death by her mother Diane F. Franklin, and her loving German Shepard Dame Bella Rose French the previous week. Karen is survived by her husband Scott French, and daughters April Reed and Shannon French, grandson Matthew Reed, her brothers Ken and Don Franklin, father Glenn Franklin, sister-in-law Kathi Franklin. A memorial service will be scheduled in the future when the Covid-19 issue is resolved.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020