Karen Jackson Hall, age 69, a lifetime resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020. She was married to the love of her life and forever soulmate for nearly 50 years, Charles G. Hall. She was his entire world and his "Re". He brought true joy and peace into her life. Karen graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1969 and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends; traveling; and fostering lasting relationships. She was a wonderful combination of warmth and kindness, laughter and love, and touched the lives of so many. Karen was first and foremost a mother not only to her children but to all of her nieces and nephews. They affectionately knew her as "Nanny" and "Honey". She had the most caring and comforting nature, devoting her life to loving her mother. She is survived by her husband, Charles; her best friend and sister Kalinin Jackson Messer (Rickye). She leaves behind, her daughters Lori and Kim, and an extensive network of family and friends she considered family, who will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her father Gormon W. Jackson, mother Mary Elizabeth Jackson, and brother Wallace Jackson. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on June 9, 2020 from 10 am until noon. Due to COVID-19, the family requests masks be worn and follow social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the ICU staff at Baton Rouge General; especially Dr. Roy Culotta and nurses Angie and Jean Marie for the care and compassion they afforded her. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.