Karen Kay Long, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 61. Karen was an avid Jazzercise enthusiast, loved gardening, reading, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, John Gibby, Jr. and wife Stephanie, and Christina Springer and husband Michael; grandchildren, Lilla, Prestin, Pierson, and Tallulah; siblings, Ken Long, Dan Long, Paula Harwin, and Scott Long; numerous nieces and nephews; and spouse, Ted Chapman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Joy Long. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Team Gleason Foundation. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in The Advocate from May 19 to May 20, 2020.