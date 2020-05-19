Karen Kay Long
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Kay Long, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 61. Karen was an avid Jazzercise enthusiast, loved gardening, reading, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, John Gibby, Jr. and wife Stephanie, and Christina Springer and husband Michael; grandchildren, Lilla, Prestin, Pierson, and Tallulah; siblings, Ken Long, Dan Long, Paula Harwin, and Scott Long; numerous nieces and nephews; and spouse, Ted Chapman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Joy Long. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Team Gleason Foundation. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved