Karen Kim Kirby Capello went to be with her creator peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Kim was born November 9, 1962 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to William Lee Kirby, Sr, and Carolyn (Hyde) Kirby. She was a 1981 graduate of Broadmoor High School. She married her best friend Donnie Charles Capello, Sr. on August 27, 1983. Kim was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She dedicated her life to serving others and brought encouragement and joy to all situations and circumstances throughout her journey. Kim was passionate about her heritage and traditions and taught her children, grandchildren, nephews, and nieces to honor those living and deceased. Family and friends will miss her giving nature that embraced everyone that she met with love, compassion and understanding. She is survived by her devoted children, daughter and son-in-law Heather Capello and Cole Smith; son Donnie Charles Capello, Jr; and daughter Caroline Elaine Capello; brothers and sisters-in-law Lee and Shannon Kirby and Mike and Shellie Kirby; her parents William and Carolyn Kirby, Sr.; grandchildren Hunter Smith, Logan Smith, Hannah Capello, Cameron Smith, Brock Smith, Bryson Capello, Emerson Capello, and Camille Capello; six nephews and nieces that adored her; and many cousins and extended family members. Mrs. Capello is preceded in death by the love of her life Donnie Charles Capello, Sr.; daughter Lindsey Ann Capello; paternal grandparents Clarence Kirby and Ivy Kirby; O. Eugene and Ethel Hyde, Sr. Family, friends, and those whose lives Kim touched are invited to celebrate her life at the home of her parents Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 4:00 PM. Psalm 23 - "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever."

