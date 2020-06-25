Karen Mann Fussell, age 56, long time resident of Denham Springs, died unexpectedly at her home on June 21, 2020. She was a 1982 graduate of Central Private School and studied nursing at Louisiana Technical College. A native of Baton Rouge, Karen was the devoted daughter of Dalton and Helen Mann and loving mother to Jennifer Langston of Denver, Colorado, and Lauren Fussell (fiancé Taylor Fetters) of Prairieville, LA. She was also survived by her sisters Jackie Carpenter (husband Bryan) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Lyn Deville (husband Carl) of Baton Rouge, LA, and brother Jeffrey Mann of Ventress, LA. Karen also leaves behind three grandchildren who owned her heart, Haileigh Langston, Jordyn Carpenter and Hunter Henley, along with many loving extended family members and her beloved Roscoe. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, William and Mary Walters and D.T. and Dorothy Mann. Karen's children and grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she loved them along with her family very much. As a Christian, she walked in her faith in Jesus Christ and claimed her life verse as Psalm 46:10 "Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth." In her spare time, Karen enjoyed rooting for LSU, refinishing furniture, and mastering DIY projects. She had a very loving and giving heart, and she would do anything for anyone who needed help. Karen will be dearly missed. Memorial services will be held Friday June 26, 2020 at Fellowship Church in Geismar, La from 10am-12pm. Please sign the online guest book at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.