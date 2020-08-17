1/1
Karen Martin Lively
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake with her husband and children by her side on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 67. She was a resident of Denham Springs and native of Plaquemine, LA. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 9am until graveside service at 10am conducted Pastor Ralph Doiron. Interment will follow. We ask that family and friends please abide by the Covid-19 guidelines that are set in place. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Norman "Lynn" Lively; children, Corey Lively and wife Kim and Alana Lively Manuel and husband Luke; granddaughter, Emmy Lively; siblings, Norma Ann Martin Gleason and Edgar Martin; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces and great great nephews. Preceded in death by her father, Manuel Martin; mother, Norma Trahan Martin Sibley and husband Ferda; and sister, Janet Martin Jones. Karen loved her family, cooking, traveling and RV camping. She never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew her. Karen enjoyed going on her annual girl cruises. She also enjoyed going to any Elton John concert she could attend. Karen loved her faith, family and friends. Special thanks to Dr. Lara Falcon at the BR Clinic and the staff at OLOL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to your charity of choice. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Grace Memorial Park
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Grace Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 17, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved