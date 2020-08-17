Karen passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake with her husband and children by her side on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 67. She was a resident of Denham Springs and native of Plaquemine, LA. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 9am until graveside service at 10am conducted Pastor Ralph Doiron. Interment will follow. We ask that family and friends please abide by the Covid-19 guidelines that are set in place. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Norman "Lynn" Lively; children, Corey Lively and wife Kim and Alana Lively Manuel and husband Luke; granddaughter, Emmy Lively; siblings, Norma Ann Martin Gleason and Edgar Martin; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces and great great nephews. Preceded in death by her father, Manuel Martin; mother, Norma Trahan Martin Sibley and husband Ferda; and sister, Janet Martin Jones. Karen loved her family, cooking, traveling and RV camping. She never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew her. Karen enjoyed going on her annual girl cruises. She also enjoyed going to any Elton John concert she could attend. Karen loved her faith, family and friends. Special thanks to Dr. Lara Falcon at the BR Clinic and the staff at OLOL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to your charity of choice
. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.