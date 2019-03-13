Karen McMarty Quarles Hull, age 76, passed away at home Saturday, March 9, 2019. Karen was born in New Orleans, La. on September 8, 1942 to Hugh C. and Louise McMarty Quarles. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School, attended LSU where she majored in Home Economics. Karen worked with the Gulf Coast HIDTA Program and most recently worked at the University of South Alabama. Karen was a gourmet cook, avid gardner, lifelong LSU fan and a lover of all animals. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Kathleen Hull. She is survived by her brother, Hugh Coleman "Chip" Quarles Jr. of Hammond, La, nephews, Brian Quarles of Greenwood Ms, Matthew Quarles and his three children of Lafayette La, and host of cousins. Through her life Karen created family with close friends and coworkers. She will be greatly missed by longtime friends in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Hope, Ark, and Mobile, Ala. Karen donated her body to the University of South Alabama Medical School. A Memorial Celebration will be held on March 31, 2019 from 12-2:00pm at the University of South Alabama Faculty Club, 6348 Fincher Road, Mobile, Ala.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019